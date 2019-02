New idol girl Riamu Yumemi (a new idol recently added into IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls) has captured the hearts of both hardcore IdolMaster players and ero-artists, as the girl has already accumulated quite a plenteous amount of fan-art (with many illustrations naturally featuring her rather creepy shirt).

Official artwork of the newly announced Riamu Yumemi:

Only a portion of the enchantingly pink fan-art in existence: