Life-sized figure manufacturer Figurex is producing yet more gargantuan versions of beloved anime girls, with SSSS.Gridman’s Takarada Rikka and Shinjou Akane being their next inspiration and likely making fans desperately want to know when they can be purchased.

The breath-taking marvels could be seen at the winter Wonder Festival 2019:

Details on when the (surely expensive) figurines can be bought have not been provided.