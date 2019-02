Pony Canyon’s official anime YouTube channel has revealed new trailer footage for the Frame Arms Girl: Kyakkyau Fufu na Wonderland anime film.

The anime film will compile the most important moments from the original anime series and also add new footage never before seen during its TV run.

The trailer for the compilation movie featuring its adorable plastic model girls:

Frame Arms Girl: Kyakkyau Fufu na Wonderland will premiere in Japanese theaters sometime this June.