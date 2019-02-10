You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Top 10 Most Beautiful & Strong Anime Heroines of the Heisei Era

by Ayanami

Otaku have voted for the strongest and most beautiful anime heroines from the Heisei era, with anime spanning almost the entirety of the era being represented but one tragic heroine has managed to remain most notable in the minds of many.

1. Homura Akemi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

2. Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

3. Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

4. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

5. Kagura (Gintama)

6. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

7. Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)

8. Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

9. Nami (One Piece)

10. Yuuki Asuna (Sword Art Online)

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m surprised Lacus Clyne wasn’t on the list, considering she was the most popular female character in Japan from like 2002 to 2006. I know the list is supposed to be focused on “action girls,” but Lacus did command a small but powerful military faction. I guess she still didn’t meet the criteria for the list. *shrug*

    But if the list is supposed to have “powerful” heroines in the “kicking ass, taking names” category, I find the relative lack of 90s characters disturbing. Where’s Faye Valentine? Lina Inverse? Any girl from Ranma ½? These lists always skew way too recent, and it bums me out to see older anime neglected. Three decades of Heisei period anime, and it seems that, aside from Sailor Moon and Eva, the only things that get attention are the ones made in the past 10-15 years.