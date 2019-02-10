Top 10 Most Beautiful & Strong Anime Heroines of the Heisei Era

Otaku have voted for the strongest and most beautiful anime heroines from the Heisei era, with anime spanning almost the entirety of the era being represented but one tragic heroine has managed to remain most notable in the minds of many.
1. Homura Akemi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)
2. Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)
3. Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)
4. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)
6. Boa Hancock (One Piece)
7. Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)
8. Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
10. Yuuki Asuna (Sword Art Online)
