Shoko-tan Now Gorging on Insects

Ceaselessly strange idol Shoko Nakagawa has continued to maintain her reputation as one of her latest TV appearances has involved her downing colossal insects, an activity that the strange woman has likely done before.

Shoko-tan shared images of the creepy crawly she ingested during her “Mouri Mamoru & Shoko Nakagawa Nippon no Shinkai Daibouken” show:

Given the woman’s obsession with sucking pussy and wearing cicada corpses, eating such a disturbing creature will likely prove tame in comparison.