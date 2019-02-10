Resident Evil 2 Classic UI Mod Positively Nostalgic

A dedicated PC modder has released a new Resident Evil 2 remake mod bringing back a lot of classic UI elements from the original 1998 release.

The Resident Evil 2 remake Classic UI mod was created by “XxCRAZYPOTATOxX” and includes a retro health bar, classic save icons with 1998 Resident Evil 2 character portraits, the classic blue background inventory slots and the very familiar Resident Evil 2 logo.

The mod can be used in combination with the Deluxe Edition’s original RE 2 soundtrack and sound effects to complete the pleasant trip into the late 90s.

A video showcasing the UI mod in nostalgic action:

The Resident Evil 2 remake is already available for the PC via Steam, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.