One Piece Creator “It’s OK To Lewd My Characters!”

The creator of One Piece has given fans permission to sexualize his characters, so long as they are reading the manga.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has said that fans are welcome to see his characters in an erotic light, adding that a true professional would never “get preachy” and tell his fans how to enjoy the manga.

Oda received a letter from a fan enamored of buxom redhead Nami, asking whether he was bothered by fans lewding his creations. The exchange proceeded as follows:

Fan:

Nami in the New World part of the story is so completely my type. I just love her. I have so much fun buying the Blu-rays she appears in, plus figures and other merch of her, and hope for more featuring her in the future. As an author, though, I wonder if maybe you’re not very happy about this? Oda:

So are you saying you feel guilty for looking at one of my characters in an erotic way (LOL)? This goes for all of my characters, but I don’t have any problems at all with people doing that. My mentor taught me that ‘The World of Manga’ is a product, and if you start getting all preachy after people were kind enough to buy your stuff, it shows that you’re not a professional. I feel the same way. Enjoy my work however you like, with whatever interpretations or fantasies you want. As long as you’re reading my manga, I’m happy.