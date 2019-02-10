Ni no Kuni Film Coming in Summer

An animated film based on the Ni no Kuni franchise is planned for release this summer, to be produced by Level-5 and Warner Bros. Japan.

Warner Bros. Japan have announced at a recent press conference that they are collaborating with video game developer Level-5 to make an animated film based on RPG series Ni no Kuni. A summer release in cinemas is planned.

The movie is set to star Kento Yamazaki as the voice of its male lead Yu and famed Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi (who created the music for the games) will return to work on the film’s soundtrack. It has been revealed that the character of Yu will be a schoolboy who travels back and forth from the real world and that of Ni no Kuni with his friends.

According to Warner Bros Japan, a Ni no Kuni film has been in the works for 10 years.