Ghoul x Ghoulah Turning Girls with Rape

Those who enjoy the concept of puzzle games might take interest in “Ghoul x Ghoulah“, as the erotic title has players pondering what they need to do in order to proceed whilst rewarding them with sex in the process.

Ghoul x Ghoulah follows the male protagonist, who dies and is brought back to life by a necromancer to help her exact revenge, tasking the player with turning living girls into zombies by raping them (after solving a series of puzzles).

Ghoul x Ghoulah can entertain with its puzzles and sex now.