You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Fans Rage Over “Whitewashed” Splatoon 2 Plush Dolls

13 mins ago
1 Comment
by Rift

A picture unveiling the new Splatoon 2 × Hello Kitty collaborative plush dolls that fans can acquire via claw machines in Japan has enraged the usual suspects in the West, as the plush doll for Splatoon 2’s dark girl Marina has been made white.

The tweet that caught the attention of one rather toxic corner of the internet:

How Marina is depicted in Splatoon 2:

Another picture of the plush dolls was found however, revealing that Marina isn’t quite as light as the initial image let on:

Despite this, many were quite confused as to why dark chocolate beauty Marina was depicted with seemingly white skin – those infuriated by the decision were naturally quick to label the act as a case of whitewashing:

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

1 Comment