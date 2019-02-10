Fans Rage Over “Whitewashed” Splatoon 2 Plush Dolls

A picture unveiling the new Splatoon 2 × Hello Kitty collaborative plush dolls that fans can acquire via claw machines in Japan has enraged the usual suspects in the West, as the plush doll for Splatoon 2’s dark girl Marina has been made white.

The tweet that caught the attention of one rather toxic corner of the internet:

How Marina is depicted in Splatoon 2:

Another picture of the plush dolls was found however, revealing that Marina isn’t quite as light as the initial image let on:

Despite this, many were quite confused as to why dark chocolate beauty Marina was depicted with seemingly white skin – those infuriated by the decision were naturally quick to label the act as a case of whitewashing: