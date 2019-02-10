Capcom Updates the Numbers for Their Best-Selling Games

Game developer Capcom has updated their list of “Platinum Titles”, which are accomplished games that have sold over 1 million copies since their initial release.

The top 3 of Capcom’s bestsellers:

The updated numbers for some of Capcom’s latest titles (as of December 31st):

Monster Hunter: World – 11.9 million Resident Evil 5 – 11 million Resident Evil 6 – 8.8 million Resident Evil 4 – 7.4 million Resident Evil 7: biohazard – 6.1 million Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – 3 million Street Fighter V – 2.9 million

The full list of 87 games that have sold over 1 million copies is available on Capcom’s official website.