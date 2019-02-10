Capcom Updates the Numbers for Their Best-Selling Games

Game developer Capcom has updated their list of “Platinum Titles”, which are accomplished games that have sold over 1 million copies since their initial release.
The top 3 of Capcom’s bestsellers:
1. Monster Hunter: World – 11.9 million
2. Resident Evil 5 – 11 million
3. Resident Evil 6 – 8.8 million
The updated numbers for some of Capcom’s latest titles (as of December 31st):
Monster Hunter: World – 11.9 million
Resident Evil 5 – 11 million
Resident Evil 6 – 8.8 million
Resident Evil 4 – 7.4 million
Resident Evil 7: biohazard – 6.1 million
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – 3 million
Street Fighter V – 2.9 million
The full list of 87 games that have sold over 1 million copies is available on Capcom’s official website.
Leave a Comment