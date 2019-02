Ero-Manga Sensei spin-off manga “Ero Manga Sensei Yamada Elf Dai Sensei no Koisuru Junshin Gohan” (which focuses on best girl Yamada Elf) has unleashed its first delectable volume, cooking up a tasteful assortment of service as some of its sexier scenes have been defogged.

The spin-off manga typically revolves around cooking and romance, though occasionally a more stimulating scene makes its way to readers – some sample pages: