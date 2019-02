A trailer for Trinity Seven‘s next movie has enticed with its onslaught of sexy visuals, no doubt a surefire way to draw the attention of watchers and possibly convince them to go see the film.

Giving fans of the franchise a taste of what’s to come in the movie, newcomers alike will surely take interest thanks to the sexiness present in the trailer:

Trinity Seven Heavens Library and Crimson Lord will make its way to Japanese theaters March 29th.