You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Top 10 Most Ideal Married Manga Couples

1 hour ago
7 Comments
by Jaster

Dedicated manga readers have shared their thoughts regarding the most ideal married couples in honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, with couples from numerous long-running or ancient franchises compiling most of the list.

The ranking:

1. Misae Nohara & Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)

2. Fune Isono & Namihei Isono (Sazae-san)

3. Sazae Fuguta & Masuo Fuguta (Sazae-san)

4. Mikuri Moriyama & Hiramasa Tsuzaki (The Full-Time Wife Escapist)

5. Bakabon’s mother & Bakabon’s father (Tensai Bakabon)

6. Kyoko Otonashi & Yusaku Godai (Maison Ikkoku)

7. Michiko & Densuke Hamasaki (Tsuribaka Nisshi)

8. Bulma & Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

9. Kaoru Kamiya & Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

10. Chichi & Goku (Dragon Ball)

Tags

Manga, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

7 Comments