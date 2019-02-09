Top 10 Most Ideal Married Manga Couples

Dedicated manga readers have shared their thoughts regarding the most ideal married couples in honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, with couples from numerous long-running or ancient franchises compiling most of the list.
1. Misae Nohara & Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)
2. Fune Isono & Namihei Isono (Sazae-san)
3. Sazae Fuguta & Masuo Fuguta (Sazae-san)
4. Mikuri Moriyama & Hiramasa Tsuzaki (The Full-Time Wife Escapist)
5. Bakabon’s mother & Bakabon’s father (Tensai Bakabon)
6. Kyoko Otonashi & Yusaku Godai (Maison Ikkoku)
7. Michiko & Densuke Hamasaki (Tsuribaka Nisshi)
8. Bulma & Vegeta (Dragon Ball)
9. Kaoru Kamiya & Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)
10. Chichi & Goku (Dragon Ball)
