Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Shows the Horrors of the Sengoku Period

FromSoftware has released a brand new story trailer for their upcoming and highly anticipated action game “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”, showing off the main character’s origin story.

An overview of the story and game directly from FromSoftware:

In the aftermath of a gruesome battle, the Owl finds a new apprentice. Winner of “Best of gamescom” and “Best Action Game” at gamescom 2018, Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice is the next adventure from developer FromSoftware, creators of Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series. Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face-to-face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation. Take Revenge. Restore Your Honor. Kill Ingeniously.

The dramatic warring period trailer:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on the 22nd of March, 2019.