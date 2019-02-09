Rin’s Identity Leaked for Catherine: Full Body

Theorists desperate to know the truth in regards to Rin’s identity in Catherine: Full Body (a topic subjected to many rumors and much debate) can finally learn ahead of the game’s intended release date as a video has been leaked, with the answer possibly going beyond the expectations of most.

A video has apparently been leaked online containing a scene from Catherine: Full Body, specifically a scene revealing the truth on Rin’s identity – those who wish to see it can view it here.

Whether or not the scene is real and if it will make it into the final game has not been confirmed, though Catherine: Full Body launches for the PS4 and Vita in Japan come February 14th, 2019.