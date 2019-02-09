Reddit Explicitly Bans Lolicon

Reddit’s notoriously cucked userbase have a new content restriction to rejoice under, as the site has finally got around to explicitly banning “lolicon” content – or in practice any drawing which could be construed as depicting a pre-wall girl – in its quest for more ad bucks.

Reddit’s newly edited rules regarding sexualized depictions of minors (in comparison to its previous rules):

A few words were added into the above rule, which seen in italics:

This includes child sexual abuse imagery, child pornography, and any other content, including fantasy content (e.g. stories, “loli”/anime cartoons), that depicts encourages or promotes pedophilia, child sexual exploitation, or otherwise sexualizes minors or someone who appears to be a minor. Depending on the context, this can in some cases include depictions of minors that are fully clothed and not engaged in overtly sexual acts.

The vagueness of a “or someone who appears to be a minor” directive of course dooms virtually any schoolgirls or other anime staples if strictly enforced, with one moderator having apparently already been banned for posting an image of a 2D girl in a bikini (who is clearly not of “loli” status):

Reddit is not the only site to take a firm stance on protecting the poor 2D children, as Patreon has also updated its rules to forbid material which “exploits” the fictional children.