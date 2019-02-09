PlatinumGames Offices Explored

Popular action game developer PlatinumGames has revealed a short video touring their offices in Osaka, Japan.

The developer of such hit action games like the Bayonetta series, NieR: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengence and Vanquish have published a video on their official YouTube channel giving fans a brief tour of their fabulous workplace.

The video, exploring several key rooms and locations inside PlatinumGames offices:

PlatinumGames is currently hard at work on Bayonetta 3 after finishing work for CyGames with Granblue Fantasy: Relink.