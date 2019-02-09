Pennsylvania “Taxing Violent Games to Stop School Shootings”

The state of Pennsylvania is explicitly blaming video games for school shootings as lawmakers propose a massive 10% tax on them, which would be contributed to the “Digital Protection for School Safety Account” to improve upon security to prevent any bullied kids or gangbangers from shooting up schools.

The 10% “sin tax” (known as House Bill 109) would be applied to titles rated mature and adult-only, raising the general cost for a normal release from $60 to about $70 – according to a memo last year, state representative Chris Quinn (who put the bill forward last October) is quoted as saying the following about the bill:

“One factor that may be contributing to the rise in, and intensity of, school violence is the material kids see, and act out, in video games.” He went on to reference a statement from the National Center for Health Research which says “studies have shown that playing violent video games can increase aggressive thoughts, behaviors, and feelings in both the short-term and long-term.”

Additionally explaining that access to weapons and mental illness can also elevate the potential for violence, Quinn’s statement focused only on game-bashing.

The bill was first brought up in October of last year but was unsuccessful, with a lobbying group known as the “Entertainment Software Association” explaining that the bill was a “violation of the US constitution” and that “we encourage Pennsylvania legislators to work with us to raise awareness about parental controls and the ESRB video game rating system.”