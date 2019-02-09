Onechanbara Origins Bursts with New Screenshots

D3 Publisher has revealed an abundance of new bloody screenshots for the Onechanbara 1 and 2 remake called “Onechanbara Origins“.

The remake of the two original games features a completely new cel-shaded animation style coupled with character redesigns by Katsumi Enami, known for character designs for many Nihon Falcom games.

The gory gallery of screenshots, filled to the brim with the undead as well as the updated character designs:

Onechanbara Origins will be released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan sometime in 2019. No western release plans have yet been revealed.