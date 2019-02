Loving wife Kurihara Aiko from eroge Niizuma LovelyxCation will also be receiving her own life-sized oppai mouse pad, an item that will be appreciated by both collectors and those in need of softer hand-support.

The gorgeous woman can be seen exposing her chest to users, graciously offering it as a hand rest in addition:

Costing buyers ¥23,760, the mouse pad will be sent out March 31st – pre-orders are open until February 17th.