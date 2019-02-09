Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san’s Heroine Voiced in Celebration of 500,000 Sales

In celebration of Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san managing to sell over 500,000 copies of its manga, a video has emerged featuring seiyuu Kurosawa Tomoyo voice-acting as the manga’s titular tan Nagatoro – surely an absolute dream for those obsessed with the smug girl.

Nagatoro can be heard making numerous cute sounds as well as her most revered lines of dialogue in the video, courtesy of Kurosawa Tomoyo:

Those crazy about the manga will be disappointed to know that an official announcement for an anime has yet to surface.