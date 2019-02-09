Devil May Cry’s Dante Could be Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

An interview with Devil May Cry producer Hidaki Itsuno has revealed that there is a chance that protagonist Dante could make his way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though potentially only after one of his games are released onto a Nintendo platform.

Itsuno addressed the fan desire for Dante to be playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with the producer preferring one of the titles to be released on a Nintendo platform first:

“Well, you think about it… I’m pretty sure that they… all the characters in Smash at least have some game on a Nintendo platform, right?” Itsuno said after a bit of a chuckle. There’s Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy 7 too, he notes, but as Itsuno points out, Cloud at least represents a series with a rich history on Nintendo. “Well, that’s the thing. Devil May Cry has never been on a Nintendo platform. So it seems like the first thing to do would be to get Capcom to put Devil May Cry on a Nintendo platform in some way, shape or form – whatever game that might be,” Itsuno concludes. “Tell her!” he adds with a laugh, gesturing to the Capcom UK representative who can pass feedback on fevered requests for some DMC Switch ports back up the chain.

Enthusiasts of Devil May Cry will no doubt express their passion for the series in their requests for a game to be ported onto a Nintendo platform (if not solely for the possibility of Dante making it into Smash).