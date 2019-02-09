Battle Angel Alita Mangaka Reveres Movie, Sketches Illustration

Battle Angel Alita’s creator, Yukito Kishiro, has sung the praises of his creation’s upcoming live action movie – the artist has also sketched up an illustration to celebrate its closely approaching debut.

Yukito Kishiro designed a new illustration featuring the lovely heroine for the cover of Kodansha’s Evening Magazine:

The official Twitter account for the Battle Angel Alita movie also provided a statement from Yukito Kishiro:

“The core part of the manga was splendidly inherited. Including the development of the character’s mind and their raison d’etre, they were all diligently reflected in the movie and I am extremely glad.”

The wide-eyed Battle Angel Alita movie will arrive in theaters in the West come February 14th.