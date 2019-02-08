Re:Zero Themed Pachislots Emerge

The creators of Re:Zero have apparently been searching for a way to keep the franchise relevant as a new pachislots machine has been announced, with the PV naturally attempting to lure in fans by showcasing scenes from the anime along with pretty lights.

The PV goes out of its way to try and make the idea of gambling attractive, as demonstrated by the numerous scenes from the anime present:

Otaku can look forward to spending mountains of cash on the machine at some point in the future.