Marketing & Development Delay Blamed for Poor Battlefield 5 Sales

Selling 7.3 million copies in EA’s 3rd quarter, Battlefield 5 missed EA’s sales predictions by about a million, a failure that EA president Andrew Wilson attributes to “bad marketing” and the game’s delay (and not at all the fact that they told consumers not to buy it due to rewriting history and all the political nonsense).

Statements from Andrew Wilson in regards to Battlefield 5’s low sales, making mention that they were unable to “catch-up” with competitors such as Fortnite and Call of Duty:

“If I think about ‘Battlefield 5’ more holistically, I think we did not do a great job of building momentum early in the project. And I think about this not just in the context of development but I think about this in the context about broader execution against the entire campaign. Our launch didn’t resonate strongly as we would have liked it to with players and we were never truly able to catch-up and as our competitors continued to build momentum whether that was ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ or ‘Call of Duty.'” “A combination of a poor start in our marketing campaign together with what I think was a longer development cycle that put us into a more competitive window and the amplification that competitive window against some of those underperformance factors is how we resulted in ‘Battlefield'”.

Due to the mistakes behind Battlefield 5, Wilson also stated that they’ve now built a formal process in regards to “finding a game’s creative center”, which they’ve called “reason to play” – chief marketing officer Chris Bruzzo has also completely restructured the marketing process for EA titles in addition to forming a “creative council” to boost creative decision making:

“You should expect that we will be more innovative and more creative around both marketing campaigns and how we bring games to market and more diligent in our operation against execution of the project plans around development of video games going forward. I mean, it’s something we are taking very seriously across the full landscape of development.”