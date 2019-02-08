You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Life-Sized Macross Papercraft Astounds

1 hour ago
by Rift

A rather dedicated fan of the Macross series has recently finished a new life-sized papercraft model of Freyja from Macross Delta (alongside his Lynn Minmay creation), an impressive work of art that may, unfortunately, induce paper-cuts in unpleasant areas for those who would use them for a certain purpose…

The creator announced the completion of his project via Twitter:

Though he also released a video, additionally demonstrating that Freyja is equipped with LED lights and is able to sing:

