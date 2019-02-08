Langrisser I & II Demo Now Available in Japan

Japan has just received a new demo version of Chara-Ani’s tactical RPG bundle Langrisser I & II, available for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

The demo features the first three stages of Langrisser I and stages four, five and six of Langrisser II. The demo also allows players to switch between the new and classic illustration modes for the character artwork.

The demo is now available for the PlayStation 4 via the Japanese PlayStation Store and via the Japanese version of Nintendo’s eShop.

Langrisser I & II will be released for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 in Japan on the 18th of April, 2019.