Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Trailer Overloads on Cuteness

Nintendo has released a brand new overview trailer for Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, detailing all of the pink puffball’s transformation abilities made even cuter with the thematic combination of yarn.

An overview of the adorable game directly from Nintendo:

In this enhanced version of the acclaimed Kirby’s Epic Yarn game that originally launched for the Wii system, Kirby is transported into a world made of cloth and yarn to unravel enemies, unzip secret passageways and transform into powerful vehicles. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like Ravel Abilities that power up Kirby in fun ways, new mini-games featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight, new furniture to personalize and decorate Kirby’s Pad, and a new Devilish mode that adds an extra layer of challenge to each stage. Some of the Ravel Abilities include a giant yarn ball used to attack enemies, a wire sword that can slice through anything and the Nylon ability, which can generate wind for jumping higher and collecting beads. The creative, colorful and visually stunning game also features new amiibo functionality for compatible Kirby series amiibo figures that gives Kirby hats and abilities based on the figure used.

The trailer, overloaded with cuteness:

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn will be released worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS on the 8th of March, 2019.