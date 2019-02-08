Hestia’s Outfit Comes to Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation

Delightfully busty goddess Hestia from Danmachi has given the maidens of Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation her memorable outfit as a means of advertising the anime’s upcoming movie, yet another anime outfit for players to obsess over (and even comes with its glorious boob ribbon).

All of Dead or Alive’s marvelous girls can be seen wearing the sexy outfit courtesy of a new trailer:

Haruhi’s seifuku had previously become attainable in the game as well, with Hestia’s attire only adding onto the game’s roster of anime outfits.

The Danmachi movie debuts in Japanese theaters February 15th – the Hestia outfit is available now in Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation, but only until February 21st.

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation can be played for free in Japan by way of DMM Games.