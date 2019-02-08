Fighting Bellonas Goes on a Sexy Conquest

Fighting Bellonas has been unveiled as one of Nutaku‘s newest titles for players to become invested in, allowing for the build-up of vast armies containing beautiful women who can battle on behalf of players before then pleasing them sexually.

The RPG title offers over 140+ gorgeous girls for players to collect and train to become formidable fighters, with their clothes also being destructible during combat to ensure that there will never be a dull moment.

Revolving around Chinese history and its countless wars and conquests, all warriors of the time period have been transformed into stunning females for players to seduce to their side – with their aid, players can rise through the ranks in the arena and attempt to seize the Three Kingdoms.

Free-to-play smartphone title Fighting Bellonas is available by way of Nutaku now.