Famitsu Reviews Catherine: Full Body “83%”

Catherine: Full Body has received a review score of 33/40, or approximately 83%, from influential gaming magazine Famitsu. This compares slightly unfavourably with the original title’s review score of 35 when it was released for the PS3 and Xbox 360.

The reviewers gave the following bullet points:

The game takes an average of 20 hours to finish. Over 50 hours for completion.

The scenes depicting relationship troubles from cheating are as high quality as ever, and creates anticipation for what will come next.

The puzzle parts are good, and the weak point of the previous game where they were too difficult has been resolved excellently.

People who are not good at the puzzles can opt to just enjoy the story.

The adjustments made are not only on the light side, but include the well-executed additions of higher difficulty puzzles and rankings.

The base part of the game is the same as the original, but the intrigue is kept with the addition of news characters and scenarios.

Keep an eye on the story.

The puzzle parts are based on the original game, but the relaxed time limit and other ways to alleviate the difficulty are pleasant.

Various UI elements and visual effects are particularly stylish.

It’s easy to play as a whole, and of a very good degree of quality for a remake.

Given the rather positive comments, it may be inferred that the lower review score compared to the original is due to the reviewers expecting a higher standard for the remake, rather than any kind of quality degradation.

As part of a larger feature on the upcoming reverse netorare game, Famitsu also published a Catherine-themed Valentine’s Day card, which is likely to send entirely the wrong messages, especially if given to a girlfriend who is familiar with the game’s themes.

Scans of the twelve-page feature have been proved by Persona Central:

Catherine: Full Body is coming to PlayStation 4 and Vita on Valentine’s Day in Japan, with a Western released planned on an unknown date in 2019.