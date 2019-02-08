You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Devil May Cry 5 Acquires Second Demo

51 mins ago
by Jaster

Capcom has released a new Devil May Cry 5 demo to the public, this time allowing players to go crazy with Nero and his Devil Breaker.

The overview of the new demo directly from its store page:

The ultimate Devil Hunter is back in style, in the game action fans have been waiting for.

In this demo, control Nero and use his Devil Breaker to fight the demon hordes, gain new skills and save Red Grave City!

Save data from this demo will grant you a bonus of 30,000 Red Orbs when you play the full game.

Devil May Cry 5 will release on the 8th of March, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

