Death end re;Quest Cinematic Trailer Quite Glitchy

Idea Factory and Compile Heart have released a brand new English cinematic story trailer for Death end re;Quest going over the title’s story-line.

The trailer introduces VRMMO “World’s Odyssey” on the verge of collapse as the protagonists of the story, Arata and Shina, try to unravel the world’s many mysteries before it perishes.

The dramatically glitchy trailer:

Death end re;Quest will launch physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 in North America on the 19th of February, 2019 and in Europe on the 22nd of February, 2019.