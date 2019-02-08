China Firecracker Manhole Trend Claims First Victims

The act of placing firecrackers down a manhole in China (supposedly a trend that has become popular amongst children) has led to a rather gruesome accident as a little girl had her pinky separated from her body as a result.

Taking place in Wuzhong, a video began to emerge showing the aftermath of the ordeal, with one little girl laying on the ground dazed whilst another can be seen bleeding profusely from her hand due to having her pinky blown off:

Online reports claim that the injuries were from the explosion caused by the little girls placing firecrackers down a manhole, an act known to cause a devastating reaction – the injuries sustained by the two girls are said to not be fatal.