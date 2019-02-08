You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

37.4% Only Interested In A Partner’s Looks

1 hour ago
5 Comments
by Rift

A new survey has sought to determine how many Japanese individuals admit to being a “menkui” (a person who is only interested in appearances), with the male-to-female breakdown bound to instill shock…

Questioning 1,357 men and women nationwide aged from the ’20s to ’60s, the results revealed that 37.4% of voters care only about the beauty of a potential partner:

40.1% of male voters admitted to being a menkui, as did 34.6% of female voters – the results as sorted by gender and age:

The highest value for men was those in their 60’s at 54.5%, highest for women was 20-year-old voters at 40.4%; men in their 20’s however admitted to caring the least for appearances (perhaps out of youthful desperation), but with each incremental age group, they started to care more.

The survey also sorted the statistics by married and unmarried individuals:

 

Married men turned out to be the group that cared most about physical attractiveness at 44.7% despite already wearing a ball and chain (it could be inferred that married men have higher standards of their partner after marriage), whereas unmarried men and women and married women were all practically the same.

Leave a Comment

5 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Older man want a good looking wife… Because they likely finally have the salary to afford one.
    Younger ones can’t be chooser if they want to fuck because they are still low on the corporate ladder.

  • Anonymous says:

    “Questioning 1,357 men and women nationwide” For a country that has a population of 126 million, only questioning 1357 people seems like it wouldn’t yield any sort of significant or applicable result in a test like this.

    “37.4% of voters care only about the beauty of a potential partner” – When you only have 1357 voters that’s only 508 people if you generously round up for that one extra.

    This whole thing is pointless because you can’t apply that data to anything. 1357 people, even if they are unbiased and from different walks of life cannot sum up the entire population of a country as a whole.

    • Anonymous says:

      Guess what, every kind of poll reported by sancom is a pile of crap because of few participants. It’s worse when opinion matters on subjects like “top 10 things that are/do/[insert a verb] X” because they just vote for waifu or just throw Goku/Vegeta for the heck of it, like the braindead fanboy they are.

    • Anonymous says:

      Well, most surveys cannot get many people because of several reasons. It is not like the whole country would agree to answer anyway and this is not data that can be mined because it requires an answer and is not statistics. Having 1000 might be rather low but 3000 in any kind of research is considered rather high. This is one of the tricky things with data within sexual topics. It is only self-reported as real data does not get logged. In a country like Japan you could count how many use love hotels etc but that is not guaranteed sexual encounter etc. I have seen research using the number of condoms bought etc but those often disregard that many condoms never gets used.