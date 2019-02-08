37.4% Only Interested In A Partner’s Looks

A new survey has sought to determine how many Japanese individuals admit to being a “menkui” (a person who is only interested in appearances), with the male-to-female breakdown bound to instill shock…

Questioning 1,357 men and women nationwide aged from the ’20s to ’60s, the results revealed that 37.4% of voters care only about the beauty of a potential partner:

40.1% of male voters admitted to being a menkui, as did 34.6% of female voters – the results as sorted by gender and age:

The highest value for men was those in their 60’s at 54.5%, highest for women was 20-year-old voters at 40.4%; men in their 20’s however admitted to caring the least for appearances (perhaps out of youthful desperation), but with each incremental age group, they started to care more.

The survey also sorted the statistics by married and unmarried individuals:

Married men turned out to be the group that cared most about physical attractiveness at 44.7% despite already wearing a ball and chain (it could be inferred that married men have higher standards of their partner after marriage), whereas unmarried men and women and married women were all practically the same.