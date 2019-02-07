Nintendo Switch Online Adding Kirby’s Adventure & Super Mario Bros. 2

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service will be adding two new classic Nintendo Entertainment System games mid-February: Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure.

Japan’s iteration of the service will additionally get Tecmo’s sumo fighting game “Tsuppari Oozumou”.

An overview of both titles directly from Nintendo:

Super Mario Bros. 2 – Mario, Luigi, Princess Toadstool, and Toad embark on a quest together to save the day against the villainous Wart. Pick up items and throw them at your adversaries to clear levels in seven fantastical worlds. Even enemies can be picked up and tossed across the screen. Each character has a unique set of abilities: Luigi can jump higher and farther than any of the other characters, Toad can dig extremely fast and pull items out of the ground quicker than anyone, and the princess is the only one who can jump and hover temporarily. This unique installment in the Mario series will keep you coming back for more! Kirby’s Adventure – Not everything is well in Dream Land. For some mysterious reason, the Dream Spring, a magical well that is the reservoir for all the dreams of the citizens of Dream Land, is no longer working. Everyone is being subjected to their worst nightmares every time they go to sleep. Upon reaching the Dream Spring, Kirby finds out that evil King Dedede has stolen the Star Rod, thus depriving Dream Land of the magical energy that feeds its spring. Using 20 unique tricks and your ability to steal your enemies’ powers by swallowing them, you’ll have to make your way through a horrific land filled with all kinds of nightmares. Recover the broken pieces of the Star Rod, and everyone in Dream Land will sleep peacefully once again. If you fail, the citizens of Dream Land will be subjected to a lifetime of terrible nightmares.

Videos promoting the new NES game additions in English and Japanese (the English version naturally being subjected to numerous dislikes due to the overall hatred for the service in the West):

The new games will be available on the Nintendo Switch from the 13th of February, 2019.