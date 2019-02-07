Meitetsu Department Store’s Model Creepily Advertises Love Live Movie

Love Live’s official Twitter account has made fans aware of the existence of the Meitetsu Department store head office and its lanky, terrifying model “Nana-chan”, as it has dressed up as Love Live Sunshine idol Takami Chika in the promotion of the recently debuted movie.

The tweet mentions that Nana-chan can be seen at the Meitetsu Department store’s head office (men’s building) outside the first floor entrance – photos of the disturbing model:

Nana-chan usually has her outfit changed come different seasons and events – past outfits the plastic model has worn:

Nana-chan’s idol debut will conclude February 12th.