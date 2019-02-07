Magical Girls Ever so Useless in GAP Magical Girl Milky Way

Further magical girl violation has graced the visual novel scene as the sexually intense “GAP Magical Girl Milky Way” has an older woman donning mahou shoujo attire whilst combating the forces of evil, a usual concept perhaps made more enticing with its more brutal content.

The 21-year-old heroine of GAP Magical Girl Milky Way was blessed with the ability to become a magical girl and has made use of this power to fight back against evil beings from another world, an effort that typically leads to her being violated, in addition to other occasionally horrifying (or arousing, depending on player taste) visuals.

GAP Magical Girl Milky Way can work its erotic magic on players now.