A teaser trailer has finally arrived for the KonoSuba film, giving fans of the comedic series an idea of what the movie will be about – granted, some will believe the overly serious atmosphere to be a joke considering the overall comical nature of the series.

The short trailer, with the movie being animated by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen:

The KonoSuba: Kurenai Densetsu movie will debut sometime in 2019.