Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their Weekly Shonen Jump crossover brawler “Jump Force”, showcasing the power of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 protagonist Jotaro Kujo and his vampiric nemesis Dio Brando (along with their Stands).

The trailer, featuring an epic clash of Stands:

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on the 14th of February and February 15th for North America and Europe.