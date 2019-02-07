You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Final Fantasy XIV Director: “Final Fantasy Should Have No Mecha”

1 hour ago
7 Comments
by Rift

Naoki Yoshida (director and producer for Final Fantasy XIV) has shared his opinion regarding what the next installments in the Final Fantasy franchise should have, with him preferring less in the realm of machinery and mecha.

Speaking at the Paris Fan Festival, Yoshida was asked what he thinks the next Final Fantasy games should offer:

Interviewer: For the future of online in Final Fantasy, as a director, what kind of elements do you think Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy XVII should offer?

Naoki Yoshida: “Huh? Hmm, you guys are asking some tough questions [laughs]. That’s funny, I thought FanFests were supposed to be fun, but here we are with this super hard question [laughs]. First, if you’re asking whether the Final Fantasy series will get another MMO soon, I think the chances are unlikely so long as Final Fantasy XIV is doing well. On that note, personally speaking, I’d like to see a Final Fantasy that is straightforward fantasy, one that doesn’t have much machinery, and with no mecha in it. After all, we’re having trouble with the Garlean Empire being too powerful. Ah, okay, that was a bad joke [laughs].”

Many may likely agree with such a notion, as newer entries in the series seem to possess a great deal more mechanical contraptions and technologies than earlier games.

Games

  • Anonymous says:

    For those confused, he was replying regarding to FF16 and FF17, that he will like to see them as straightforward fantasy settings with less machinery involved

    And not that he don’t want to see any mecha in FF14

  • Anonymous says:

    no mecha? I don’t understand. We got all kinds of mecha. Rival wings is about 3 Giant robots smashing a nexus. Alexander was all about that shit. We got Magiteks…Yeah we don’t have a gundam perse but no mecha? We are kinda there.

  • Anonymous says:

