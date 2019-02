Koei Tecmo released a trailer showing off three of Dead or Alive‘s luscious girls present in the upcoming summer resort simulator “Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet”.

The newest trailer showcases series protagonists Kasumi and Ayane, as well as Hitomi wearing an assortment of stunning outfits as they enjoy playful moments at Zack’s resort:

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March, 2019.