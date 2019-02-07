Boruto Mangaka Hopes to Finish the Manga Within 30 Volumes

Shueisha’s Manga Plus website has published an interview with manga creator Mikio Ikemoto where he talks about the future of Naruto’s sequel manga, Boruto and many other things.

The relevant snippet where the mangaka talks about Boruto’s future:

― Do you have any set goal in running BORUTO series in the future? Ikemoto: My utmost priority is to complete the entire story for BORUTO. That said, I do not want the story to sprawl out too much. As the original NARUTO series already has a whopping 72 volumes, I am hoping to complete the story within 30 volumes to keep the entire saga within a hundred volumes altogether.

The original Boruto manga received a TV anime series titled “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” that premiered in April of 2017 – only time will tell whether or not Ikemoto will stick to his word.