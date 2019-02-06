You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Top 20 Most Watched Winter Anime

6 mins ago
Add Comment
by Rift

Mobile phone operator NTT Docomo has once again provided statistics via their Anime Store streaming service to divulge the currently airing winter anime that users are most watching, the isekai genre still managing to demonstrate its popularity despite its overabundance.

The ranking:

1. Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari

2. Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai

3. Gotoubun no Hanayome

4. Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue

5. Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita

6. Ueno-san wa Bukiyou

7. Boogiepop wa Warawanai

8. Date A Live III

9. Fukigen na Mononokean Tsuzuki

10. Mob Psycho 100 II

11. Endoro!

12. Girly Air Force

13. Kouya no Kotobuki Hikoutai

14. 3D Kanojo: Real Girl 2nd Season

15. Bang Dream 2nd Season

16. Kemono Friends 2

17. Egao no Daika

18. Grimms Notes

19. Manaria Friends

20. Meiji Tokyo Renka

 

