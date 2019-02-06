Shin Chuuka Ichiban! Gets an Anime Series

Production I.G and NAS have announced that Etsushi Ogawa’s popular cooking manga “Shin Chuuka Ichiban!” will be getting an anime adaptation.

The production staff also released a visual for the upcoming anime, presenting main characters Meili, Mao and Shirou:

A commemorative illustration drawn by the original mangaka to celebrate the announcement:

The story of Chuuka Ichiban! (Cooking Master Boy) takes place in 19th century China during the Qing Dynasty, a period where the Emperor was in a weak state and the country was about to descend into chaos. The fictitious era known as “The Era of the Cooking Wars” was also in full swing, which had top chefs with varying styles of cooking competing to improve their skills and become the best in China.

Chuuka Ichiban! originally ran in Kodansha’s Weekly Shounen Magazine from 1995 to 1997, and its sequel, Shin Chuuka Ichiban!, ran from 1997 to 1999. A 52-episode TV anime based on the series was created in 1997.