Just in time for the 2nd anniversary of Nioh, Koei Tecmo has announced the game’s total worldwide sales have exceeded 2.5 million.

The action game also has a sequel coming for the PlayStation 4 that was announced at last year’s E3, but currently has no known release date.

Nioh first launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4 in February of 2017, followed by a PC released in November of 2017.