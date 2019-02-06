Murasaki Shikibu Makes Her Way Into Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order’s never-ending supply of servants has been bolstered yet again as a new Caster in the form of Murasaki Shikibu has graced the Japanese version of the smartphone game, the charming girl sure to easily accumulate her own legion of followers and fans.

The character is available in the game now and can be obtained during the 2019 Valentine’s Day campaign “Voice & Letter Collection!” until February 20th – a short video of Murasaki:

Fans have naturally wasted no time depicting the girl by way of illustrations: