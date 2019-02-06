Ringo Mitsuki has squeezed into the standard outfit for Fate/Grand Order’s Mashu Kyrielite, stripping down into an even smaller swimsuit as well as some bunny girl attire to add some variety to the cosplay, seeing as the maiden is possibly the most frequently cosplayed character of the franchise.
