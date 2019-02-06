Kingdom Hearts III Achieves Five Million Sales

The latest entry into the Kingdom Hearts series, Kingdom Hearts III, has become the fastest selling game in the franchise with five million copies sold both digitally and shipped.

To celebrate this landmark in the franchise’s history, Square Enix has released a special press release detailing the event as well as over-viewing the game:

The shipment and digital sales numbers for the long-awaited installment in the blockbuster franchise have been matched with critical adoration. Media across the world are lauding KINGDOM HEARTS III for its breathtaking visuals and widespread appeal to newcomers and series veterans alike, with Bleacher Report praising that the adventure is “accessible for even the most casual of gamers” and “a sheer thrill to take in,” and CNET raving that KINGDOM HEARTS III is “the best looking Kingdom Hearts game.” KINGDOM HEARTS III tells a heartwarming story about the power of friendship and light vs. darkness, as players follow a young Keyblade wielder named Sora, who is joined by Donald Duck, Goofy and his friends to protect the universe from an evil force known as the Heartless. Set in a vast array of worlds including but not limited to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, Tangled, Big Hero 6 and Hercules;Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story and Monsters, Inc.; and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, Sora and his friends unite with iconic Disney and Pixar characters to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness invading their worlds.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.